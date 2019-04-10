Looking for the perfect record to spin? Check out Finders Keepers in Plymouth

Saturday is National Record Store Day. These types of stores were starting to disappear, but are now starting to gain popularity once again. One place in particular totally takes you back to a time when looking through the record store crate was the thing to do after school or on a weekend afternoon. Matt Mai, owner of Finders Keepers Vintage & Vinyl in Plymouth, joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr to discuss his store and what rules he follows with his records.

Mai and his wife, Cami, opened Finders Keepers in 2012 after Cami decided she wanted to pursue her passion and open a vintage store. After sitting in resale stores while Cami shopped, Mai decided he would follow in his wife's footsteps and open a record store. Together, they opened Finders Keepers.

Mai says he has three strict rules when it comes to his vinyl collection. First, he never collects records for personal use, so everything he finds is sold in the store. Second, he doesn't sell anything online, it is all found at the store. Finally, Mai doesn't pull certain records for shows like other record stores do. So whatever he finds is always available at the store's location.

Mai said he strives to give people a mind-blowing experience when they walk through the door. He wants them to appreciate the albums and the look at how they are clean, and near mint condition. He said collecting and selling records is all fun, not work, for him and he continues to enjoy learning the process of finding the perfect record for you to keep.