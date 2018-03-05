Looking To Add Another Member To Your Family?

Bringing a new pet into your family is exciting and rewarding and there are important things to consider before deciding which one will be a good fit.

We welcomed back Mike Palmer, Brandon Thorne, Emily Robb and Sara Boswell from our friends at Premier Pet Supply in the studio today. Mike's children Roman and Fiona joined us as well.

Palmer said that it is very important that Premier Pet Supply educate their customers about the pets before they bring one into their home. Families need to take into consideration the amount of time it takes to take care of pets, the expense, and the lifestyle fit.

The group brought in a bunch of different kinds of pets to show us including a chinchilla, ferret, Ball Python, rabbit, and a turtle.

For families who are looking for a pet that is low maintenance, Palmer said that a reptile like the Ball Python would be a great fit.

Families with older children that are ready to take on a bit more responsibility, a ferret would be a great playful pal.

There are four Premier Pet Supply locations: Beverly Hills, Rochester Hills, Novi and Livonia.

To find the location nearest you, learn more about what they offer and see their specials this month, visit their website at http://premierpetsupply.com