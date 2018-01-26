Looking To Freshen Up Your Home This Spring?

To freshen up your home it can be something as simple as a new paint color or carpet, but finding a perfect match can be challenging. Our friends Brian Eisbrenner from Motor City Paint and Bruce Rostam from Motor City Carpet and Flooring were here in the studio today with solutions.

The two business men are longtime friends and both started their own paint and carpet business. They decided to conjoin the two businesses and partner up. Both businesses are family owned.

The right type of paint can be a tricky decision, but Eisbrenner had the answer. He said that picking the right color is all about personality and what you are looking for. You also have to coordinate with what colors you already have in your home. Motor City Paint even has a device called a color spectrometer that will actually suggest a color of paint for you. Eisbrenner and Rostam also talked about solutions for marks and scuffs on paint and matching paint to carpet.

Motor City Paint and Motor City Carpet and Flooring have been involved with the Detroit Historical Museum to find the "authentic" colors of Detroit. 25 of those colors can be named by you! The businesses and museum are asking for the public's help in choosing paint names. If chosen, you could win a $1,000 paint job and gift card!

Motor City Paint has three locations in the Detroit area. For more information, visit their website at http://motorcitypaint.com/

There are also three locations for Motor City Carpet and Flooring. To find one near you, visit their website at http://motorcitycarpet.com