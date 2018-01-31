Want To Make A Sweet Impression This Valentine's Day?

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and everyone wants to make a sweet impression on their special someone. Well it doesn't get much better than hand-crafted cookies! Emily Tashjian, the owner and baker of Crumble Catering Company, joined us in the studio today.

The Crumble Catering Company, based in Berkley, offers anything from small to large events such as baby showers or weddings. Tashjian got started when she was asked to make cookies for a friend's party and decided to open up shop after the party cookies were a hit.

Tashjian brought in some of her cookies to show us, such as the "Lets taco 'bout love" Valentine's Day set.

Any custom order needs to be placed between 4 and 6 weeks in advance.

For more information or to place orders, please visit Crumble Catering's website.