Lots of fun in the D this Memorial Day weekend

The first event Williams mentioned, has taken place every year Memorial Day weekend since 2006. The Movement Electronic Music Festival is a three-day event. You can enjoy the authentic dance music and celebrate Detroit being the sub-genre techno. This event will feature some of the biggest names in the local and international electronic music scene like Disclosure and Gucci Mane. The Movement Electronic Music Festival is Friday through Monday in Heart Plaza.

The next event is a more casual take on enjoying Detroit. It is the Bike and Brew, which is hosted by Motor City Brew Tours. You will bike through historic neighborhoods to take in the city's beautiful murals and public art, while enjoying some of the best craft beers Detroit has to offer. This event is Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m. at Traffic Jam and Snug.

The third event will have you celebrating in style. Break out those fabulous summer dresses and head to the Books and Brunch Garden Party. It's a celebration of female empowerment and the book "The Garden." This event will feature guest speakers, local vendors and a brunch buffet and mimosa bar. The tickets start at $35 and include a meal, two drink tickets and a copy of the book. Guests are required to wear floral prints and spring pastels.

The last event Williams touched on is the 47th annual St. Mary's Polish Country Fair. You can expect carnival rides and tons of Polish food. The fair starts 5 p.m. on Friday and runs through Monday.

