Lots of fun things are happening in the D this weekend

AJ Williams, City. Life. Style. Editor at the Michigan Chronicle and the lady behind singleblackchick.com, joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr in the studio to talk about some of the thrilling events happening around Detroit this weekend.

The first event she talked about will get you in the mood for summer. Wyandotte is kicking off barbecue season with the Swiggin' Pig event. This event offers the area's best barbecue along with music, beer and whiskey. Guests are also invited to take part in the bbq competition. This is where top pit masters will create their best bourbon-based barbecue sauce. Don't worry, there will also be plenty of games and activities for kids. The Swiggin' Pig event is free and starts Friday night and goes through Saturday. It will take place on the waterfront in downtown Wynadotte.

The second event will take you back in time. The Detroit Youth Choir will be paying tribute to some of television's greatest shows. Some of the tunes will be from "Good Times" and "Golden Girls." There will be two performances this weekend one on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday at 7 p.m. - both will be at Marygrove College theater in Detroit. The tickets start at $25.

You can also give back this weekend at the annual Spring into Corktown event. This is a neighborhood cleanup that gives volunteers bagels from Detroit Institute of Bagels and Coffee from the Farmers Hand. But there is more than just labor; there will also be a pop up market, kids carnival, free fitness classes and food trucks. This event is happening Saturday at 10 a.m. in Detroit's historic Corktown neighborhood.

Finally, the last event is calling all donut lovers. Head down to Eastern Market this Saturday for Doughnut Fest. You will be able to discover some of Detroit's best doughnut shops and what pairs best with doughnuts... coffee. You will also be able to see the finest coffee shops around town. This event starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and tickets are $30.

