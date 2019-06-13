Lots of fun things happening this weekend for Father's Day

Let's take a look at all the fun events happening around the D this Father's Day weekend, thanks to our friends, Your Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers. Rich Rice, the founder of the event planning company Detroit By Design, joined us in the studio to tell us all about the fun things happening around town.

The first event Rice talked about is perfect to take your father to. The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater is having a show dedicated to all fathers on Saturday and Sunday. The show will feature singers Charlie Wilson, The Whispers and more. The first 500 fathers that show up for the concert will receive a free gift bag which features a one-month gym membership. Tickets prices start at $46.

An event for the whole family taking place this weekend is the Belleville Strawberry Festival. There will be tons of carnival rides and strawberry themed goodies throughout the town. There will also be a strawberry festival parade. The festival starts on Friday and runs through Sunday.

There is even an event for dads with furry children, the Tough Mudder and Ruff Mudder presented by Chewy.com. You and your furry friend can expect a Tough Mudder obstacle course, designed with seven pup friendly challenges. The race is this Saturday in Oxford, Michigan, starting at 10 a.m. The price to run the race starts at $20.

The next event is Jessica Care Moore's new show, "Salt City," happening at the Charles H. Wright Museum. Care Moore will be performing a techno-choreo poem. There will be dancers gliding across the stage while she narrates. This event kicks off tonight and runs through Saturday.

The last event is the Scarab Club Garden Party. The music and art venue will have a farm-to-table feast on Saturday to celebrate the summer season and its new exhibition. Live music will be accompanied by sketch sessions with live models plus drinks and more. Ticket prices start at $45 for members.

To see more fun events happening around the D, visit clickondetroit.com and click on the "In the D" section.

This article is sponsored by your Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers.