Lots of events around the D this weekend

Let's get a look at all the fun events happening around the D this weekend, thanks to our friends, Your Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers. Rich Rice, the founder of the event planning company Detroit by Design, came into the studio on Thursday to give us all the fun details of the events happening this weekend.

The first event is the Deeper Dive Viva Cuba event at the Belle Isle Aquarium. It is the launch of a new exhibit that features a Cuban garfish tank. Celebrate this new tank with Cuban food, drinks and live music that is provided by Vicente Cuban Cuisine and Latin jazz band Aguanko. The event is for ages 21 and up, and it is happening tonight. The online tickets are sold out, but you can still get tickets at the door.

One of the biggest summer festivals, the Annual Trenton Summer Festival, is happening this weekend. There will be 200 artists and food vendors in the city's downtown area. There will also be family activities, such as a volleyball tournament and breakfast with Trenton's mayor. It is free, and it runs from Friday through Sunday.

The next event Rice talked about will be colorful. The Michigan Challenge Balloon Fest starts Friday and runs through Sunday. The event will take place at Howell High School. You can expect hot air balloons, skydiving and stunt kites. Admission is $5, but parking is free.

The last event Rice mentioned concerns architect Minoru Yamasaki. He designed many of the buildings in Downtown Detroit and is known as Detroit's best midcentury architect. He is best known for One Woodward and the Federal Reserve bank of Chicago Detroit Branch Building. This weekend, you can learn all about him and his work at the "Yamasaki in the Cultural Center Tour." This tour is only offered once per summer, and it will take you all around the city, exploring Yamasaki's legacy. This event is happening on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m., at Preservation Detroit. Tickets start at $15.

