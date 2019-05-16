The Original Incredible Hulk Lou Ferrigno is here!

"Don't make me angry. You wouldn't like me when I'm angry." Remember this infamous quote by the character, Dr. David Banner? Back in the 1970's?

Well, the man who brought the Hulk to life, Lou Ferrigno, is in town for Motor City Comic Con.

The Hulk has been around for three decades now. Lou said, "When I started the Hulk, it was like the iconic show because Spider-Man and Captain America had failed as a TV series, but my show was hoping to get picked up as a series and became a huge astronomical figure."

Ticket sales for Motor City Comic Con are up 60%. "The great thing about the comic con is it's a pop culture now. It is like a family gathering, especially here in Detroit," said Lou.

Motor City Comic Con will take place this weekend starting tomorrow at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.