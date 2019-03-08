Lourdes Senior Community shows how gardening can lead to a better life

If you are looking for the fountain of youth, you may want to look into your garden. Recent studies show gardening for a hobby can lead to a longer, healthier, happier life. Our friends at Lourdes Senior Community know how gardening can enhance people's lives; Regina Mallett and Master Gardener, Dani Connolly, joined Tati Amare to discuss how gardening enriches lives.

Mallet said since the community center is located on over 40 acres of land, there is plenty of opportunity to garden throughout the area. She also said gardening is encouraged because it promotes endurance, strength, and is a stress-reducer. Mallet also said gardening is great for encouraging the seniors and aging population to stay active and enjoy outside activities.

When asked how someone can become a master gardener, Connolly, who has been one for over 10 years, said she took classes at Michigan State University. After passing those classes and gaining certification, you go out into the community to teach gardening techniques as a volunteers. Connolly also said Fox Manor, one of Lourdes' locations, won a grant for garden supplies that are senior friendly. These tools are easier on joints and muscles.

To find out more about gardening and other programs Lourdes Senior Community offers, visit their website: lourdesseniorcommunity.org

This article is sponsored by Lourdes Senior Community