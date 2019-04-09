Love after war and a remake of a Disney classic hit movie screens

A handful of movies are out this weekend, and movie reviewer Greg Russell is going to let us know if we should check them out. Thanks to our partners at MRJ Digital Cinemas, Russell joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr to discuss the movies, "Dumbo" and "The Aftermath".

First up was "Dumbo", a live-action remake of the Disney classic about a large-eared elephant who desperately wants to be free. The movie stars Michael Keaton, Danny Devito and Colin Farrell. Russell said the special effects are amazing and seeing it with kids, it was great to see their reactions. He gave the movie four reels out of five.

Next was "The Aftermath", starring Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgard and Jason Clarke. The movie is about a British couple who move to Germany after World War II, living with a former German soldier and his daughter. Russell also gave the movie four of five reels.

