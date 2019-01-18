L'Renee takes center stage with her new solo project!

L'Renee, a former backup singer to Grammy Award winner Kem, blew us away the first time she was on, so we invited her back to discuss her upcoming solo project.

"I'm excited to be presenting music that is going to inspire and emotionally support people," said artist L'Renee. She has spent the last few years really honing her craft so she could create timeless music.

When asked if the switch from backup singer to star performer was tough she said "not really." L'Renee went on to explain that Kem was very encouraging and would bring her center stage with him on occasion, allowing her to feel supported and not stifled.

Her release show at the Motor City Casino is sold out but you can watch it live streaming on her website.

