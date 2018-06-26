Mac N' Cheese & Beer, + Dueling Pianos

Mac N' Cheese, beer and dueling pianos-- what more could you want?

An event called Mac. Cheese and Beer plus Dueling Pianos will take place at Market Center Park in Southgate on Friday, June 29. The organizer of the event, Justin Green, brought in some examples of different kinds of mac and cheese and beer you will find at the event. About 20 restaurants will be serving samples of their signature mac and cheese.

There will also be about 60 kinds of craft beer that you can sample as well and many of the beers were brewed right here in Michigan. There will also be entertainment from the Dueling Pianos, and we got a sample of a duel in the studio, with Frank McGlynn and Kelly Howell.

Tickets include unlimited samples of mac n' cheese and other food items, 10 drink sample tickets, and the dueling piano entertainment.

To get tickets and more information about Mac. Cheese and Beer plus Dueling Pianos, you can find the event on Facebook.