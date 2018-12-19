Make it an iconic Detroit holiday

A popular gift to give this season is something from Detroit, something iconic, like from our friends at Faygo. Dawn Burch and Natalie Chynoweth joined us in the studio to tell us more about the history of Faygo and to show us something new.

Burch said that Faygo is 111-years-old this year, and they now have 54 flavors so there is something for everyone. Burch also showed us how to incorporate Faygo into the holiday season with some drinks. They created a Grinch Punch, which was made with green Faygo Moon Mist and vanilla ice cream. Then they also had a Red Mocktini made with their new Moon Mist Red pop with a crushed candy cane rim. The last drink they brought in was a Cherry Grapefruit Mojito, made with their Arctic Sun and Club Soda, and they also added some cherries and limes as well.

You can also add a little more Faygo into the holiday season by purchasing a six-pack of their glass bottles or purchasing a 24-pack of cans. They also have festive holiday sweaters, along with additional apparel you can find on their website. You can also purchase Faygo candles, bikes and hats, something for everyone! Gifts can be shipped anywhere in the United States.

To find more recipes using Faygo pop, shop for Faygo gifts, find locations that sell Faygo and more, visit their colorful website https://www.faygo.com/.