Make memories at Milford Memories

Live music and art are some of the many things people can enjoy this weekend at a Metro Detroit festival that's all about making memories. It's the Milford Memories summer festival Friday through Sunday. Raychel Rork, one of the organizers and Joe Cilluffo, an artist, joined us Tuesday.

This is a three-day event, and there's a lot happening highlighted by the work of hundreds of artists. Cilluffo is one of the artists who will be selling his work. He does mixed media paintings that are mostly acrylic. One of the pieces of artwork he brought in was an acrylic painting of the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island.

"Whatever you are looking for, we will have it at Milford Memories," Rork said.

There will also be a lot of stuff for kids, including a rock wall, and the Detroit Institute of Arts is doing a drop-in workshop. The party also goes on into the evening for adults. There will be a central park beer tent with live bands until midnight.