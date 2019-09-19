Make people green with envy by following this new fall fashion trend

When you think of fall colors, burnt orange, maroon, and marigold may come to mind, but this year there is another color you need in your closet for fall fashion, green! Whether you want to sport a pure Kelly Green, or you like to rock out in army green, Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan can show you how to make people green with envy over your fashion sense.

"It's not limiting," said Jon. "It's really just about re-thinking it." So you can incorporate green into your wardrobe in several ways.

Jon recommends using a dark green almost as a neutral, saying it works well with animal patterns and other neutral colors. If you are already wearing a neutral outfit and want to add a pop of color, look for a brighter green jacket and pair it with some matching accessories.

For men, Jon recommends breaking out of the olive and army green box. You can still wear your favorite shades of green but toss in a neon green undershirt for a fun pop. This follows right in line with the current florescent colors trend as well.

"The point is, all greens go together," said Jon.

