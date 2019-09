National Cheese Pizza Day is this Thursday and you can celebrate your cheese pizza pride at home with this easy recipe from Mootz Pizzeria + Bar in downtown Detroit. Head Chef Elliot Barriger stopped by and shared Mootz's famous "Holy Cheesus" pizza recipe and showed off other Mootz classics like "Nonna's meatballs."

You can visit Mootz Pizzeria at 1230 Library St, Detroit, MI 48226.

