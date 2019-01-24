Make the most of your doctor appointment

It's January and a lot of people will be making their first doctor appointments of the year. Our friends at HAP want to help you make the most of those appointments. Tati Amare was joined by Peter Watson, the Vice President Of Care Management And Outcomes at HAP.

Watson said it's very important for HAP that seniors and younger patients who may have medical conditions focus on their health for the remainder of the year. Here are a few important things you should remember before going in to your appointment.

Medical Record: Your medical record contains clinical conditions, medicines, vitamins and any new changes

Family History: 1 in 5 disorders that people have are actually inherited.

Mood/Feeling: Be aware of your moods and your feelings, such as depression and seasonal effective disorder. For older patients HAP is concerned about loneliness and isolation.

Preventive Screening: On a regular basis you should be screening your blood pressure. Other screening tests include getting a colonoscopy and/or mammogram. Additional preventive treatments are important, as well, including flu and shingles vaccines.

Medicare: From now until March 2019 HAP has a special open enrollment period.

HAP has all kinds of additional information and tools to help you make the most of your first doctor visit this year. Go to their website, hap.org/doctorvisit, or call 812-668-3628. The information includes HAP's doctor checklists, a prescription tracker, HAP's tips on how to have a good relationship with your doctor and how to talk about family health history and more.