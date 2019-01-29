Makeup and beauty secrets to be camera or Instagram ready

When it comes to skin care or makeup, we all have little secrets or techniques we use to look and feel our best. Plus in the age of Instagram, many want to be camera ready at all times. Our Kila Peeples and Michelle Oliver brought in their beauty bags and joined Tati Amare to discuss what they do daily to look great.

Kila was the first to share her tips for what she calls an "old school" beauty regimen. Since she has extremely dry skin, she starts by washing her face using Dove soap due to it's moisturizing components. Then she uses Ponds Dry Skin lotion, and tops it off with a thin coat of store bought petroleum jelly or Vaseline to protect her skin from the bitter wind. Another trick Kila does is she uses her lipstick as a rouge or blush on her cheeks, as she likes the creamy application as opposed to powder blush.

Next, Michelle, who has dry but sensitive skin, likes to use a toner for a cleanser to help with flaky skin. She also uses various sensitive skin makeup from Tarte and Clinique, which works very well for her. Michelle says she sometimes has issues with finding a mascara that won't irritate her eyes, so her secret is to buy a sample size to try. If she doesn't like it, she can throw it away and not feel like she is wasting money on a full tube of makeup. Another trick Michelle does is to use Garnier Anti-Frizz Serum, which she normally uses on her hair but also as a moisturizer for her face.