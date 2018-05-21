The smart changes you should make in your home

Look around your house, the furniture, the rugs, the lamps. Maybe they have been with you for years, but it may be time to make some smart changes in your home or in a loved ones home. Our friends at Lourdes Senior Community in Waterford, Regina Mallett and Kristin Durand joined us in the studio to express the importance of knowing your home is safe and comfortable for you or your loved ones.

The five star campus has independent living, assisted living, memory care, rehabilitation and health housing with over 200 beds. They brought a few tips to take into consideration this spring while you are doing some spring cleaning. Some risk factors and tripping hazards that may not seem harmful to many are throw rugs, power cords exposed, water hoses, and small pets. Making sure that there is nothing in the walkways. The last tips they left us with is the importance of staying active by walking or moving the body each day.

Again, Lourdes Senior Community offers independent living, assisted living, memory care, long-term, short-term and physical rehabilitation. To find out more about Lourdes Senior Community Center and all of the services they offer, visit www.lourdesseniorcommunity.org