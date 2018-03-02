March Is Reading Month, Here Are Some Books You Should Check Out!

As you probably know, March is National Reading Month. Many schools will have projects set up to engage kids in reading, but it is really something for the whole family to get involved in. Books are a great way to escape, go on an adventure, learn something new, or just have some quality time with the family. If you want to participate, but don't know where to start, we've got you covered. Our Live in the D team has rounded up some of their favorite books that everyone can enjoy!



Children's Books

The Troll by Julia Donaldson and David Roberts

"Extremely fun to read out loud and the illustrations are crazy-good." - Jason Carr, Live in the D Host



Charlotte's Web by E.B. White

"I love this childhood classic because of the beautiful friendship that blossomed between very unlikely characters. It taught me at a very young age to always look beyond the obvious for friendship. Though, I was devastated when Charlotte passed away. There were a lot of tears." - Tati Amare, Live in the D Host



Sideways Stories from Wayside School by Louis Sachar

"This book is probably one of the most iconic books of my childhood. Though it is a chapter book, it reads more like a series of short stories of the wild antics that go on at Wayside School. The characters are memorable, and the stories are funny in that crazy quirky way kids like." - Michelle Oliver, Live in the D Reporter



Ramona Series by Beverly Cleary

"She’s the best! Precocious, witty and sweet, you find yourself relating you her. Plus she has a sister named Beezus, how cool is that!?" - Kila Peeples, Live in the D Reporter



Are You My Mother? by P. D. Eastman

"Mixes humor and adventure in a way that’s ideal for young readers. Named one of the “Top 100 Picture Books” of all time in a 2012 poll by School Library Journal." - Tammy Sortor, Live in the D Executive Producer



Put Me In The Zoo by Robert Lopshire

"My mom read this to me as a child and I've read it to both my kids. They love the pictures, the colors. The reading is simple enough that through memorization they can begin to recognize words and "read" along." - Jay Kuhlman , Live in the D Executive Producer



Junie B. Jones by Barbara Park

"As a kid the Junie B. Jones series was my first chapter books. I felt like such a big kid and so smart. And I could really connect with the character. "- Rachel Sweet, Live in the D Associate Producer



Young Adult Books



The Complete Works of O. Henry (1937) by O. Henry

"Because who doesn’t love clever short stories?"- Jason Carr, Live in the D Host



The Diary of A Young Girl by Anne Frank

"This book gave me a human perspective to the story of the holocaust. I learned about it as a historical event in school: the tragedy, the death, the war, the Nazis but hearing the first hand account of a young girl in hiding from the Nazis brought the realities of the time to life for me."- Tati Amare, Live in the D Host



The Sammy Keyes Series by Wendelin Van Draanen

"This was one of the first series I just devoured. I remember going on the waitlist at the library for when new ones came out. It is about a spunky young girl who solves mysteries in her hometown. I loved this character, she's strong, funny and very relatable." - Michelle Oliver, Live in the D Reporter



Everything Everything by J. Mills Goodloe

"Such a great coming of age story of learning how to handle first love, illness and questioning authority. Super cute movie too. " - Kila Peeples, Live in the D Reporter



The Hobbit/Lord Of The Rings Trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien

"Fantasy; sophisticated story-telling; epic struggle good vs. evil" - Tammy Sortor, Live in the D Executive Producer



The Harry Potter Series by J.K. Rowling

"At this point they are a classic series, but it's a great way to get kids into reading at the next level. Plus, with the marketing of the books ever since the release, there is a "real world" interaction that brings the book to life." - Jay Kuhlman , Live in the D Executive Producer



A Series of Unfortunate Events by Lemony Snicket/Daniel Handler

"I LOVEE A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS! These books were such an escape for me, I would get lost in the adventure and was always eager to find out what was going to happen next."- Rachel Sweet, Live in the D Associate Producer



Adult Books

A Prayer For Owen Meany by John Irving

"The title character is an astonishing creation (literally, if you know the book’s twist). Funny, thought-provoking and a punch to the gut by its conclusion."- Jason Carr, Live in the D Host



Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston

"This is my all time favorite book because the main character, Janie, lived her best life despite a multitude of challenges she faced. She fought for the life she wanted and went after love no matter what anyone thought of her. Sigh. I love this book." - Tati Amare, Live in the D Host



The Song Of Ice and Fire Series by George R.R. Martin

"If you can't get enough of the Game of Thrones TV series, then you will love the books! The books go more in depth and really immerse you in this incredibly complex world. While they are quite long, they move rather quickly. I am still working my way through them and am loving every minute of it." - Michelle Oliver, Live in the D Reporter



The Last Black Unicorn by Tiffany Haddish

"She is a hilarious comedian but had to go through so many serious issues before she became famous. It’s a great rags to riches story. " - Kila Peeples, Live in the D Reporter



The Help by Kathryn Stockett

"This novel looks beyond the surface of society during the 1960’s in the American South; explores racism, civil rights, women’s rights, women’s friendships, comradery, trust and ostentatiousness." - Tammy Sortor, Live in the D Executive Producer



To Kill A Mockingbird by Harper Lee

"I know we all read it in high school, but I've read it many times over as an adult. There is so much more to this book once you read it as an adult. I think Atticus Finch is one of the greatest literary heroes of all time. A classic novel that will stand the test of time. If you've read it before, read it again." - Jay Kuhlman , Live in the D Executive Producer



The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide To Personal Freedom by Don Miguel Ruiz

"I recently got this book, and it is more like a meditative type of book and I always enjoy finding new ways to help with self discovery. "- Rachel Sweet, Live in the D Associate Producer



We hope you enjoy these suggestions. If you read any of them, let us know what you think. Also, comment below with your favorite books!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.