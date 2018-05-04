Mariachi Femenil is here to kick off Cinco De Mayo!

It's almost Cinco De Mayo! To celebrate, we had the Mariachi band Mariachi Femenil with us in the studio today.

Mariachi Femenil is the first female bass ensemble in Michigan. The group's main focus is recruiting and empowering female musicians.

The group will be performing at Flat Rock Friday, May 4 for a fiesta. Saturday, May 5 they will be playing at Trini and Carmen's in Waterford, and then in Ferndale at the skateboard auction at Imperial. All proceeds from their shows will go to local charities.