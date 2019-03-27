Mario's Italian Restaurant has a meal for every occasion

Mario's Italian Restaurant has been serving classic Italian food since 1948. They have cooked for the '57 Lions, '68 and '84 Tigers championships, the Detroit Red Wings and other famous Detroiters. Their food is top notch, but their ability to adapt their dining experience to the event of the day is what makes them a Detroit mainstay.

Today, owner Vince Passalacqua stopped by Live in the D to make veal picante, one of the restaurant's signature dishes, and to talk about the restaurant's big events.

As he pan seared the veal, Passalacua discussed how their newest experience involves Hamilton. Since the show has come to Detroit, Mario's has created an experience to go with a night at the theater. They have designed their menu so that you begin your night with a meal at Mario's, go and enjoy the show and then return to Mario's for wine and dessert.

After adding parsley, lemon and red pepper flakes to the veal, he talked about the restaurant's plans for opening day. Lobster and prime rib for baseball fans as part of an "opening day buffet!". It's become a tradition at the historic restaurant.

Finally, the veal done, he served it to Jason. As you can see in his reaction in the video above, Jason approves!

To make your reservations for a special night out at Mario's Italian Restaurant visit their website mariosdetroit.com

This article is sponsored by Mario's Italian Restaurant