Mark Wahlberg talks about new movie "Mile 22" with Greg Russell

Everyone knows how actor Mark Wahlberg loves our city, and he now has a new way he will represent the D thanks to our movie guru, Greg Russell. He also has a new action-packed movie coming out this weekend.

Russell sat down with Tati Amare to talk about two new movies that are sure to drive people to theaters. First is "Mile 22", starring Wahlberg, Rhonda Rousey and Iko Uwais. The movie centers around a dangerous group in the CIA that must transport a military asset 22 miles to safety. Russell says it's a fun movie with nonstop action. He gave it four out of five reels