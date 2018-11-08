Martin Lawrence's return to comedy and everything else that's happening around the D

It's almost the weekend, which means it's time to find out what's happening around the D.

AJ Williams, the city, life and style editor with the Michigan Chronicle and singleblackchick.com, is back with us to tell us all about the events around the city this weekend.

The first event is about a famous comedian making a return to standup. Martin Lawrence is back to his roots with a show at Little Caesars Arena. He's the headliner of the tour along with fellow comedians Rickey Smiley, Deon Cole, and others. The show, which features adult humor, is Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $45.

One of the longest-running business in Detroit, Pewabic, is ready to get into the holiday spirit. It is hosting its Holiday showcase, which starts Thursday night. The opening reception is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and runs through Dec. 30.

Pet lovers are going to be heading out to Novi this weekend for the annual Novi Pet Expo at the Suburban Collection Showplace. The expo beings Friday and goes through Sunday. There will be pets available for adoption, agility shows, pet suppliers and a special appearance from "America's Got Talent" finalist Sarah Carson and her dog Hero.

This Saturday at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor, violinist Rachel Braton Pine will be performing a special concert. The concert is called "Four Seasons" and is the combined work of two composers. The music will take you on a journey from autumn through winter, spring and summer. The show is Saturday at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $20.

Local 4's own Evrod Cassimy is releasing an album and having a subsequent charity launch party this Saturday at the Emagine in Royal Oak. This will be his debut album, titled "Newzic." The launch party benefits the D-Man Foundation, which helps people with severe physical and mental disabilities through music therapy. Tickets are free but you have to register at his website, EvrodCassimy.com.

And finally, AJ Williams herself is releasing a book. The book is called "A Chick's Guide" and is the first of five books. It's about how women can live a successful life and how it starts from the inside. The book release party is next Sunday, Nov. 18, and will feature a DJ and book signing. More information can be found at Chickdom.com.

For a look at what else if going on in the D go to the Live Guide.

For a look at what else is happening in and around Ann Arbor go to allaboutannarbor.com.