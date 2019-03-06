Meet the instructors teaching the next generation of musicians at DIME

At the Detroit Institute of Music and Education, also known as DIME Detroit, students are learning from Grammy Award-winning instructors who have worked with Lady Gaga, Beyonce, P Diddy, Boyz II Men and many more. Kern Brantley, Khris Kurzawa and Rain Man performed live in the studio for Jason Carr so viewers and future students can get an idea of what DIME is about.

Kurzawa talked about the uniqueness of the school. "We have instructors that are working professionals," said Kurwaza. "All of our instructors are playing and performing and doing recording sessions on a daily basis. They all bring their knowledge and share it with the students." He said the school covers a wide variety of styles including R&B, rock, jazz-fusion and country.

Rain Man discussed the master classes at the school. "Being and instructor at DIME, we get to bring in some of our buddies and our friends that are traveling and touring the world," said Rain Man. "We bring them in most of the times on Friday to give students their knowledge and experience in the industry." He also said students get a chance to ask the visitors questions and perform with them.

Brantley said DIME is a great place and he wishes it was around when he was a kid. "I'm the artist-in-residence at DIME," said Brantly. "What I bring to the school is my experience of touring with people like Beyonce, Lady Gaga and J.J. Lin." Brantley said he can share firsthand experiences with students on exactly what happens on tour and in the recording studio.

DIME is hosting an open house on March 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

If you want to learn more about DIME Detroit, visit their website.

This article is sponsored by DIME Detroit.