Meet Detroit River Days performers 'IS Evolution'

We're less than one week away from the Ford Fireworks which will be live on Local 4. That means it's time for the Detroit River Days presented by Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. The new location will be at West Riverfront Park and will feature big names like Smokey Robinson, Brandy and Brian McKnight. Our guests on today's show will also be featured this weekend.

The group 'IS Evolution' will perform at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Metro by T-Mobile music stage. They stopped by this morning to give a preview of their performance. Lead Singer Inohs Sivad said, "We're here based in Detroit. We've been playing for about 4 years and it's all about evolving musically." 'IS Evolution' writes their own music and blends multiple styles of genres.

Sivad said they are not newcomers to Detroit River Days. "This is our 3rd or 4th year playing River Days. Our city is changing dramatically day by day so it is nice to see how things are changing."

River Days will take place starting this Friday and goes until Sunday. There will be a huge food truck rally and a kids corner. To learn more go to riverdays.com.