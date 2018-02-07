Meet The Boy Who Never Grows Up

Many people dream of never growing up, and that's part of the inspiration of the beloved story of Peter Pan. The character originally created by playwright J.M. Barrie, was actually inspired by a real family of boys. Right now at the Fisher theater you can see Finding Neverland, a musical based on Barrie's real life and his famous characters.

Connor Casey who is from Ann Arbor and plays Peter, Jack, and George, and Will Ray who plays the lead role of J.M. Barrie joined us live in the studio.

Casey said that it was so much fun to travel around, but he is so excited to be performing back home in front of his family and friends.

Casey gave us his input on what it's like to play multiple characters, saying it is really fun because he never gets bored with one role. He also enjoys the challenge of playing multiple roles.

Ray says that the musical actually stays very true to the movie that was made starring Johnny Depp and Kate Winslet.

Finding Neverland is at the Fisher Theater now through February 18.