Meet the dog that is catching some love at Jimmy John's Field!

Meet the bat dog! No,not Batman's dog sidekick, the lovable retriever named J.J. the General who is part of the United Shore Professional Baseball League which plays at Jimmy John's Field in Utica, Michigan.



He retrieves the bats after the players hit the ball, hence the nickname, "bat dog." J.J. also greets guests and brings water to the players. J.J. trained for over a year in Lima, Ohio. He is just one of the many reasons an afternoon at Jimmy John's Field is more than just a baseball game.

For families, they have a kid's zone, a whiffle ball field, and a speed pitch machine. For the adults they have a new craft beer garden this year. They also have lots of entertainment packed into the games, including a dance crew, and of course J.J.



In terms of baseball, the United Shore Professional Baseball League is a minor league that trains many players that eventually make it to the majors. Over 20 players have made it to the major league.



