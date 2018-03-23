Meet The Local Woman That Is Making Kids' Dreams Come True

Theater has long been a part of society, and becoming an actress or actor is a dream of many young kids. In the Heart of Detroit, Mitch Albom introduced us to one woman who's using the bright lights of the stage to help teach important life lessons.

Nancy Florkowski, the Founder of Motor City Youth Theatre, joined us in the studio to talk about her theater group.

Florkowski started out as an Elementary School teacher, and was eventually offered a position as a drama teacher at a local Junior High School. She then started Motor City Youth Theatre, which has been running for over 30 years. The kids at the theater meet multiple times a week, and learn acting, dancing, singing, and improvisation.

Florkowski says that as a result of acting at Motor City Youth Theatre, kids learn the importance of teamwork.

To find out more about Motor City Youth Theatre and to get your child involved, go to the theater's website or search Motor City Youth Theatre on Facebook.

To see all of the kids' hard work come to life, you can watch the plays at the theater which is located at 27555 Grant Land in Livonia.