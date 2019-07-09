There's an event this weekend at one of Detroit's most historic shopping destinations, where you might end up meeting your new best friend. Anna Chrisman, from the Michigan Humane Society, joined us Tuesday to talk about the event and brought an adorable pet that needs a home. Our friend, Mike Morse, and the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts today's pet.

The pet Chrisman brought was a rabbit named Marley. "He is an American mix full grown rabbit and weighs about 12 pounds," said Chrisman. "He is looking for a home ideally with a little bit of rabbit experience. He loves being handled. He is super excited about people and snuggles."

If you aren't the lucky one who gets to adopt Marley, don't worry because there is an adoption event Sunday. Meet Your Best Friend at the Market is just outside of Shed 5 at Detroit's Eastern Market. Adoptable animals will be available to meet and greet and take home the same day. The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. all normal Michigan Humane Society policies and procedures apply.

You might remember last week's pet of the week, Snape, was an active 3-month-old puppy, and he found his forever home within hours of appearing on our show. The Mike Morse Law Firm paid his standard adoption fees.

