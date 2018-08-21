Meet your best friends at the DIA this weekend

The Detroit institute of Arts is known around the world for its collection of art but this weekend there will be another collection: A collection of pets looking for loving homes.

We welcomed Shaun Bailey from the Michigan Humane Society on the show Tuesday to tell us more about it. He also brought an adorable pet that needs a home. Jone is a 12-week-old kitten with a beautiful tortoise colored coat and bright eyes. Jone is available for adoption at the Mackey Center of Animal Care in Detroit.

The Michigan Humane Society is partnering with the Detroit Institute of Arts for a "Meet your best friend at the Museum" event. There will be about two dozen pitties (pitbull breeds) and kitties available for adoption. There will also be other animals available as well. The Michigan Humane Society is partnering with an advocacy organization called "Pretties for Kitties," along with out friends at Premiere Pet Supply.

Meet your best friend at the Museum this weekend. The "Kitten and Pitties" event is Sunday, August 26th from 10am until 2pm or the animals are all adopted.

Last week's Pet of the Week was quickly adopted. You might remember Jack the adorable puppy with the cute ears. He was quickly adopted into a loving home.

Jack's new family and whoever adopts this week's Pet of the Week will receive a $75 gift card to our partners at Hagopian Cleaning Services. To find out more about this week's adorable pet, as well as other adoptable pets visit the Michigan Humane Society website www.michiganhumane.org