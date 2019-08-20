Here's how you can meet your new best friend at the DIA!

This article is sponsored by the Mike Morse Law Firm.

Make a visit to the Detroit Institute of Arts this Sunday and you could wind up meeting a new best friend! The Michigan Humane Society is joining forces with the DIA for their "Meet Your Best Friend at the Museum" event. It will feature adoptable canines and felines of various ages and breeds. The event starts at 10:00 am and ends at 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 25th. Adoptions are on a first-come, first processed basis. All normal MHS adoption policies and procedures will apply. This is the second year this event is being held and they are hoping to send all the adoptable pets to their forever homes.

The Live in the D "Pet of the Week" this week is Peony. She is a one-year-old domestic short-haired calico cat in need of a home. She loves to be petted and is a very curious little girl. Peony also loves to chat, so be prepared to hold full conversations with this kitty. If you would like to adopt her, our partners at the Mike Morse Law Firm will cover her standard adoption fees.

