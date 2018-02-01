Metro Detroit's Top 5 sports bars where you can watch the Olympics

Next week, Big League Brews is going to appear on Live in the D to show off their nachos, talk about sports, and hang out with the gang. Big Leauge Brews won- for the second year in a row- in the category of "Best Sports Bar" in Local 4's Vote 4 the Best contest. If you'd like to see what makes Big League Brews such an excellent sports bar, watch Live in the D tomorrow. In the meantime, check out the others in the top 5 sports bars in Metro Detroit.

1. Big League Brews

Vote 4 the Best winner for "Best Sports Bar" in both 2016 and 2017. Watch Live in the D tomorrow to find out more!

2. Champion's Sports Grill

Loud and fun, with comedy nights and many holiday parties.

3. The HUB Sports Bistro

Along with a huge selection of brews, get home-made meals from an affordable American Tavern food menu.

4. 3 Nicks Bars

Lively atmosphere and a delicious burger-of-the-month.

5. Ciccarellis 22 Sports Bar

Sports bar with huge screens for watching the games. Also features trivia nights!