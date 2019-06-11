Michigan Humane Society helping veterans get pets

Pets can bring happiness, joy, security and friendship into our lives, and there is a special program that makes it possible for our veterans to adopt one. Anna Chrisman from the Michigan Humane Society was back with us Tuesday to explain more about the program.

The MHS for Military program runs year-round at all Michigan Humane Society adoption centers thanks to their sponsor, Sellers Subaru. It offers fee-waived adoptions to all current and former military personnel. The offer is valid on any animal currently available for adoption with the MHS: Dogs, cats, kittens, puppies, birds and rabbits. Adopters need to present proof of military service via military designation on their state/federal ID or their DD 214 form.

Chrisman also brought with her an adorable kitten named Charles, who needs a home. Our friend Mike Morse and the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts Charles.

"Charles is a nine week old, domestic long-haired kitten. He is very active and energetic," said Chrisman. "He is looking for a home that is active and energetic, and for a family that is willing to work with his kittenish behavior."

You may remember Salem, the pet we featured last week who is blind. She needed a very special loving home and she was adopted just hours after appearing on "Live In The D" The Mike Morse Law Firm paid her standard adoption fees.

