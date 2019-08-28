Mike Morse helps local students get back to school with Project Backpack

Thousands of students in the Detroit area are ready for their first day of school thanks to a familiar face. Mike Morse, from the Mike Morse Law Firm, joined hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr to chat about his passion initiative Project Backpack.

Project Backpack was developed to give students in Detroit a backpack and school supplies to start the year off on the right foot. Each backpack is filled with folders, pencils, a pencil sharpener, glue sticks, paper, crayons, a pencil case, and a composition notebook.

Mike Morse recently held a Project Backpack event in metro Detroit where five thousand people showed up. "They [The students] are overjoyed. They're hugging me, they're excited. It's like Christmas morning to them, and it's nice to have them appreciate this. These kids are very appreciative," said Morse.

The Detroit Pistons are stepping up to help out with Project Backpack as well. Each backpack will have a Detroit Pistons water bottle so kids can remember to stay hydrated. The Pistons dancers and entertainment team were also at the Project Backpack event taking selfies and having fun with students.

For more information on Project Backpack visit 855Mikewins.com

