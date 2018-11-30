Mitch Albom's S.A.Y. Detroit Radiothon is back and needs your help!

He is a New York Times best-seller, award-winning journalist and champion for Detroit and charities around the city.

Mitch Albom joined Jason and Tati to talk about the S.A.Y Detroit Radiothon happening Thursday Dec. 6 at Somerset from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All of the money raised at the event goes to the charities of S.A.Y Detroit. Last year the event broke $1 million in a single day, and Albom hopes to hit that mark again. He said this is the event where he contacts every celebrity he knows to be on the show.

When you're at Somerset for the S.A.Y Detroit Radiothon, you can visit Mitch Albom's new Brown Bag Popcorn store. The store features holiday tins to give as gifts for the holiday season. One new flavor is the Oreo popcorn that Jason approved. All of the profits go to charity.

Albom's new book, "The Next Person You Meet in Heaven," debuted at number one on the New York Times best-seller list. He has book signings Tonight at Sam's Club in Roseville at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at the Ann Arbor Barnes & Noble at 2 p.m..