Modern Take on Classic Mexican Food in Southwest Detroit

Its a new restaurant in southwest Detroit and it promises to offer a modern take on classic mexican dishes. Chef Antonio Reyna stopped by to talk about some of items you can expect at Peso Bar and Tequila and where you can catch of the preview of the restaurant.

Reyna says Peso will offer a fresh take on clasic mexican food like burritos and tortas, plus an extensive specialty cocktail menu filled with 20 magarritas made with cabresto tequila and unique and authentic mexican beers on draft. The drinks pay homage to some mexican heroes like Frida Khalo. Other drinks you can expect are Cantaritos, a traditional mexican cocktail served in a clay mug. It is made with fresh squeezed lime juice and tequila. Peso Bar offers up a secret meat every week. One of these meats is tequila lime shrimp, which Chef Reyna prepares with silver tequila.

You can catch a preview of what Peso has to offer that Tequila Mundo, an event that showcases different tequilas in the area. This year will be the event's seventh year and its happening at the Russell Industrial Center on May 18th. You can sample over a hundred different types of tequila, which is one of the fastest growing segments in the liquor industry.

Tickets for Tequila Mundo start at $45.