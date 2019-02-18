Morris Chestnut discusses twists, turns on his new show 'The Enemy Within'

In one week, a new psychological thriller will premiere starring Morris Chestnut called "The Enemy Within." It is about a F.B.I. agent who hesitates to work with a well-known U.S. traitor, played by Jennifer Carpenter. Chestnut joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr, via satellite, to discuss the role and "The Enemy Within."

Chestnut said the show is a character-driven drama with a lot of heart, emotion and is action-packed. His character is not only dealing with the death of his fiancee but also the person who is responsible for her death, Carpenter. Meanwhile, Carpenter is coming to terms with the knowledge that Chestnut put her in jail, compromising her relationship with her daughter, whom she was trying to save. He said both characters are trying to navigate their emotions while maintaining their jobs.

Since it is the start of Wedding Week on Live in the D and Chestnut has been married to his wife for over 20 years, Amare asked what's the key to a successful marriage, Chestnut said communication is key, and to never let any issues or negative thoughts linger and fester.

"The Enemy Within" premieres Monday, Feb. 25, at 10 p.m. on Local 4.