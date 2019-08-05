Mosaic Youth Theatre pays tribute to Motown

Mosaic Youth Theatre brings their classic musical show "Now That I Can Dance Motown 1962" to the Live in the D studio. The founder, Rick Sperling, and his Mosaic Youth Theatre alumni vocalists joined hosts, Tati Amare and Jason Carr to talk about their upcoming performance.

Sperling told Live in the D viewers that the Motown show tells a story about the early days of Motown that you can't see anywhere else. The Marvelettes, Vandellas, early Marvin Gaye, and the hit "Ain't That Peculiar" will be featured in the show. "What better time to do this than the 60th anniversary of Motown," he said

The Motown musical is said to be the most popular show in Mosaic's 27-year history. Current students and alumni with ages ranging from 11 to 50 years old will be performing this year. The show premieres for two weekends only, August 9th - 18th, at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.