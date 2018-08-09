Motor City Muscle in the D next weekend

There is a new event that is happening in Detroit where you can hear over 120 rock bands of all genres right here in the D. It's the Motor City Muscle Festival.

At the event there will be over 120 bands that will rock seven different stages. There is also an area right on Woodward titled Muscle Town where there will be muscle cars, and classics. There is also an underground stage at Hart Plaza.

The three day festival is free and sure to be a fun event. The festival starts at noon to midnight, August 17th, 18th and 19th. For more information about the location, performance times, and a map of the event go to motorcitymuscle.us

We had one of the bands that will be performing at the event live in studio to play. They are 'The Messenger Birds,' and they will be performing Friday, August 17th. on the Spirit Of Detroit stage. Check them out.