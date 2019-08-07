Motor City Soles taps away the morning

This week music and dance collide at the Royal Oak Music Theater for Motor City Soles a show that wraps up the Motor City Tap Festival, which begins Wednesday. Festival founder Denise Caston joined us on Wednesday to tell us more about the festival.

The festival is in its 12th year and it features four days of masterclasses from tap dancers across the industry and country. The dancers range from Broadway, film and television. "They are here to teach anyone who loves to tap dance," Caston said.

The Motor City Soles show is the grand finale of the festival. It will feature the all-star artists that are on the faculty of the festival. "This year the show is going to be a fusion of tap dance and world music," Caston said.

The Motor City Soles Festival is this Saturday at the Royal Oak Music Theater. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.