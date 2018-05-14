Move without the cardboard box hassle

One of the biggest hassles when it comes to moving is packing and unpacking. The cardboard boxes and the packaging can be a real mess. Now, a homegrown business has come up with an innovative solution.

Our friends Andrew Androff and James Crowley the co-founders of Rental Crates joined us in studio.

Going to the box stores can be over whelming because there are so many kinds of boxes to choose from. Rental crates are reusable crates that have sturdy frames, locking lids, and options to come on wheels for easy maneuvering from room to room. The crates come in a standard size for smaller objects and glassware rental crate provides bubble wrap inside and dividers to prevent things knocking together and breaking. The containers are sturdy and fit right on top of one another so easy stacking.

You can go to http://rentalcrates.com and place your order. To make things even easier rental crates has programed a standard room package bundle. Just by selecting the type of room you are packaging up, they provide how many boxes will be needed. Everything you need for your move will be provided to you. That's not all, they even deliver, and once you are not moving they will pick up the boxes from you. No mess, no hassle, no cardboard. How eco-friendly is that?!

Right now there is a special for Live In The D viewers. From now until the end of May there will be a 20% off discount from renters. Use the code Live In The D.

For more information on all the services they offer and reserve your rental visit their website. http://rentalcrates.com