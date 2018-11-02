Movie reviewer Greg Russell shares which of these performances could be Oscar worthy

Live in the D's resident movie reviewer, Greg Russell, joined Jason and told everyone about the four new movies out this weekend.

The first film was "Can You Ever Forgive Me" and it's already generating some Oscar buzz for Melisa McCarthy's performance. The film is based on a true story about a down on-her-luck author that forges signatures of dead authors to make money. McCarthy is being praised for her dramatic performance in the leading role. She said her character is so desperate and she couldn't help but think what she would do if she couldn't pay the bills.

Greg gives the film four reels and praised the performances of both McCarthy and Richard E. Grant

The next movie is "Nobody's Fool" from Tyler Perry and starring Tiffany Haddish. Tyler Perry said he can't wait for Detroit to see the film. He also said that he wrote Haddish's role for her and said he felt like he was writing for a 30 year-old Madea.

Greg gives the film 3 reels and calls it a good time.

The next film is the long-awaited Queen film "Bohemian Rhapsody." The film is about the rise of the rock band Queen and specifically about the front man, Freddie Mercury. Greg said he saw the film on two separate occasions and enjoyed it. He said he saw the movie with Queen fans and they all really enjoyed it as well.

He gave the film 4 reels.

The final film is "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms." Jason mentioned the film not receiving great reviews.

Greg said he had not seen the film yet, but it does feature an all-star cast.