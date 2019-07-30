Movie under the stars with your furry friend

This article is sponsored by the Mike Morse law firm.

There's an event where you can enjoy a movie under the stars featuring members of the Detroit Pistons, and even better, you can bring your dog. Anna Chrisman, from the Michigan Humane Society, was back with us on Tuesday to tell us about this event.

The event is Pups in the Plaza on Aug. 9. You and your pup can join the Michigan Humane Society at the Little Caesar's Arena for a showing of "Space Jam" in the arena plaza. The event begins at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

Chrisman also brought with her an adorable pet that needs a home. Our friend Mike Morse and the Mike Morse law firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts today's pet.

She brought a 10-year-old Cairn Terrier named Lucy. "She is looking for a home that is going to love on her, squeeze her and cuddle her for her golden years," said Chrisman.

Last week's pet of the week, Libby the sweet pit bull mix who loved to cuddle, was adopted within an hour of appearing on our show. The Mike Morse law firm paid her standard adoption fees.

The Mike Morse law firm also wants to help you if you need legal help. Visit their website 855mikewins.com or call 855-MIKEWINS to find out of you have a case.