Here's the recipe that won Burger Bash Detroit 2017, plus info on this year's event

DETROIT - Burger Bash Detroit is about more than just the food.

Matt Flynn, organizer of Burger Bash, joined Jason and Tati in studio to talk about the event, which has grown to include more than 85 different craft beers, along with wine and Faygo. You can also enjoy 22 different restaurants that will be at the event preparing burgers in the parking lot, you can get unlimited food samples including dessert.

For more information, go here: Burger Bash Detroit 2018.

Chef Natalia Tarnavsky, winner of Burger Bash 2017, also joined Live in the D on Wednesday to talk about her winning recipe, which you can try out below. Tarnavsky is catering director and chef instructor for Dorsey schools.

If you would like to try out the recipe yourself, here you go:

Ingredients

4 (16-ounce) Certified Angus Beef ® ribeye steaks (about 1-inch thick)

1/2 cup mayonnaise

3 cloves garlic, pressed

6 sprigs thyme, stripped from stem

1 lemon, zested

2 teaspoons coarse kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly cracked pepper

Instructions

In a mixing bowl whisk together mayo, garlic, thyme, lemon zest, salt and pepper. Coat steaks with mixture and allow to marinate covered for two to four hours flipping halfway through. Preheat cast iron skillet to medium high. Sear steaks 5 minutes per side for medium rare (125-130°F internal temperature) Allow to rest for 5 - 10 minutes before serving.

