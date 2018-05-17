Music and movie stars this weekend in the D

Movie stars, music stars, and freight cars. It is all happening around the D this weekend. Rich Rice, the founder of Event Planning Company Detroit by Design, joined us in studio to to fill us in.

Join thousands of other people this weekend at the at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi for the Motor City Comic Con. Several stars from movie and television will be in attendance including Val Kilmer, Lucy Lawless, Jenna Elfman and many more. At the event, you can meet the stars and pay for pictures and autographs. The show will run all weekend. It all starts at 12:30pm Friday May, 18th.

There is also a fun event happening at the Detroit School of Arts. The Detroit Heritage Theater Festival is a series of 10 minute theater productions and discussions happening over three days. It's all free and it all starts this weekend Friday, May 18th.

A music legend in her own right is coming back home to Detroit for a rocking concert. Songwriter Allee Willis is going to be back on stag at the City Theater this Friday and and Saturday. The concert will feature hit songs she has written including "September" by Earth, Wind and Fire. "Allee Willis Loves Detroit" is at 8pm both days and tickets start at $45.

Dequindre Cut Freight Yard is really a treasure in the city. What use to be a clubhouse for local graffiti artist is now being celebrated and showcasing the art work. The grounds have been dressed up with a wonderful contrast between artwork and a green belt in the city. There will plenty of vendors with art and music activities this Saturday, May 19th, at 11am.