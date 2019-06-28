Music legend Thelma Houston shares stories and songs before her concert in Dearborn

She is the first Motown female artist to win a Grammy award. Thelma Houston is back in Detroit to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Motown Records. You may recognize her from her numerous hits, including the iconic disco song, "Don't Leave Me This Way."

Thelma Houston will be at The Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn Saturday for her show, "My Motown Memories and More." She joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr to discuss the show and her history with Motown Records. When asked about her history with Motown, Houston said she joined the record label after it moved from Detroit to California. She said she has a deep appreciation of all of the local legendary artists who she shared the label with. Her favorite was Marvin Gaye.

She is here not just to perform in Dearborn, but also to promote her new single, "I Still Love You." She said her new EP focuses on love, whether it is self-love, couples and lost love. Houston said at all of her concerts, fans expect to take selfies and pictures with her, to dance and to hear her classic song. She said they all sing along with her, which she loves.

Houston's concert at The Ford Community & Performing Arts Center starts at 8 p.m. Saturday June 29 in the Michael A Guido Theater.