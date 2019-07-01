Music Monday with Alise King

For Music Monday we welcomed back a singer who is known for her powerful voice. Alise King will be at the Inkster Music Festival, which features Debarge, Deniece Williams and Raydio.

Alise said, "We're super excited about the festival, it is this Saturday in Inkster. We're going to be on at 4 o' clock. It's going to be a nice old school R&B concert."

Alise has been working on some new music. Right now she is working on a new EP called "Hypnotized." She said, "I'm doing a surprise single release soon."

You can find Alise on social media at Alise King music. The Inkster Music Festival will take place this weekend starting Friday, July 5!