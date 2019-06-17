Music Monday: Ameera and The Undertones

This week's Music Monday guest was Ameera and The Undertones. The group is prepping for an event that is happening in metro Detroit this weekend. The event is called Rock 'N' Rides and it's a festival that is all about music and fun. Ameera said, "We're a punk rock band, we're based in Royal Oak. We've been playing together for about 2 years now and it's just been incredible. We just have a lot of fun."

The Event Organizer, Stephanie Mcintyre, also joined us this morning to talk about what to expect. "It's new, we're in downtown Royal Oak right at 6th and Main Street in the heart of Royal Oak. We have an 18- ride carnival, we have a kids' stage, free arts and crafts. Then the cool thing we're doing on 5th Street is, we're having a block party where some great bands like these are gonna be performing," Mcintyre said.

Some of the other cool things at the festival include craft beer from local Royal Oak breweries like Roak Brewing Company and River Rouge Brewery.

You can find more information about the festival on the website rocknridesro.com.